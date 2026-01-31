CIT-U Junior Wildcats sweep Cesafi 15U elimination rounds, 8–0

CIT-U Junior Wildcats players and coaches huddle up. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats capped off the elimination round with a 59–44 win over the defending champions, University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, on Saturday, January 31, at the UV Main Campus gymnasium, completing an unprecedented 8–0 sweep in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 Basketball Tournament 15U division.

Under head coach Christian Floyd Taboada, the Junior Wildcats made a historic milestone in their debut season in the 15U division. Just last December, the squad, led by Axel Rabaya, showed promise by claiming third place despite being underdogs.

Dominating the Cesafi 15U division

Now, they are making waves in the younger age group, toppling favored teams and establishing themselves as a force in the league.

Their flawless elimination round run earned them the top seed and a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the Final Four. UV will enter the semifinals as the second seed, also with a twice-to-beat edge.

The game saw CIT-U explode out of the gates with a 15–0 run before UV’s Mark Tundag finally sank a three-pointer to get the Baby Lancers on the board.

READ: Cesafi 15U cage wars: CIT-U Junior Wildcats cruise to 7-0

The Wildcats dominated both ends, forcing multiple turnovers while converting efficiently on offense, building a 17-point lead by halftime.

UV showed some resilience in the second half, cutting the deficit to single digits at 39–48 on a triple by James Brobo. But CIT-U quickly regained control, rattling off a 5–0 run from John Paul Desquitado and Clark Obeso to restore a 12-point lead, 53–41, in the final two minutes.

READ: Cesafi 15U basketball: USPF Baby Panthers claw USJ-R for 5th win

CIT-U was paced by Klient Patongonon and Mark Geraldez, who each scored nine points. Bernard Alsola added eight markers, while Obeso chipped in seven.

For UV, Jomar Panggarotan led with 11 points, and Brobo finished with nine as the Baby Lancers closed the eliminations with a 6–2 record.

In the first game, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles defeated the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 61–46, improving to 5–3 and keeping their Final Four hopes alive.

READ: CESAFI 15U: UV, CEC, CIT-U, USPF got off to winning start

The Greywolves, meanwhile, dropped their seventh straight game. The Magis Eagles will now rely on USPF Baby Panthers upsetting the CEC Dragons in their final elimination match; a win would secure SHS-AdC a spot in the semifinals thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker over CEC.

READ: Olivier Rioux, world’s tallest teen, makes college basketball history

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