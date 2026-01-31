Trash becomes eco-products in Ilocos Norte village

Village workers of Caparispisan in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte exhibit their waste diversion project at the Mess Hall of Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. The activity is in line with the celebration of Zero Waste Month in the province. \ PNA photo

LAOAG CITY – Residents of Barangay Caparispisan, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte have found treasure in trash, turning plastic waste and used tires into valuable eco-products.

More importantly, they inspire households and communities to embrace recycling and upcycling.

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Consequently, some of their finished items, including tote bags, plant holders and sofa sets made from used tires, were showcased during the Basura (Trash) Summit at Centennial Arena in Laoag City on Friday.

“We hope the public will consider buying these eco-products, which are both beautiful and durable,” Joegie Jimenez, pollution control officer of the Ilocos Norte Environment and Natural Resources Office, told the Philippine News Agency.

A way of life

Barangay health worker Marlyn Madamba said reducing plastic waste has become a way of life for Caparispisan workers who live near the sea.

Through their creativity, they recycle single-use plastics, one sachet or bottle at a time. At the same time, they generate income, with product prices ranging from ₱50 to ₱10,000 depending on size and design.

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“Our discipline in respecting nature reflects the unity of the people and the beauty of our land,” a member of Barangay Caparispisan Solid Waste Management team said.

Meanwhile, Eileen Menor, another health worker, said the recognition of their waste diversion projects gives them a sense of fulfillment.

Simple actions, big change

“Solid waste management starts with us. Segregate, recycle, and compost — simple actions that create big change,” she said.

Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos lauded the initiative. Moreover, she expressed hope that Caparispisan’s solid waste management practices will be replicated across the province.

“Caring for the environment starts with each one of us. Let us continue being good stewards of nature and come up with more projects like this,” she said during the summit.

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