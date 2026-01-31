Northern Samar’s ₱108-B wind farm: Gov’t prepares communities

The site of the future wind energy project in San Isidro, Northern Samar. The Northern Samar provincial government has started social preparation initiatives for communities expected to host an upcoming offshore wind power project. | PNA file photo

TACLOBAN CITY — The Northern Samar provincial government has started social preparation initiatives for communities expected to host an offshore wind power project.

Jhon Allen Berbon, head of the Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (PEDIPO), said the government will roll out community readiness and engagement activities. Authorities will work in partnership with the non-government organization Fisheries Reform (NFR).

READ: Vis-Min faces higher prices amid tight power supply conditions

Discussions with NFR officials focus on the proposed 650-megawatt offshore wind farm.

Berbon said NFR highlighted its role in raising awareness among local government units and coastal communities about renewable energy development. This includes presentation of its potential benefits and the need to protect coastal and marine resources.

Without compromising environment

“The organization underscored the need for communities to be well-informed and actively involved in renewable energy development without compromising environmental integrity,” he said in a phone interview Friday.

PEDIPO expressed its commitment to support NFR’s initiatives and outlined key activities under the proposed collaboration.

READ: Waste, power crisis continues to hound Metro Cebu —local group

Project value: ₱108 billion

These include stakeholder surveys, community consultations and workshops, vulnerability assessments, and onsite rapid resource assessment and valuation analyses.

“The results of these activities will serve as the basis for policy recommendations to further strengthen the province’s renewable energy and coastal resource management framework,” Berbon said.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will develop the 650-megawatt offshore wind power project valued at ₱108 billion. The project is currently in the due diligence phase.

READ: More ‘lifeline’ consumers to get zero power billings

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP