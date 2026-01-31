USPF staves off CEC to complete Cesafi 15U Final Four

USPF’s Arnold Flores (5) goes for a rebound during their game against CEC. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers fended off a gritty Cebu Eastern College (CEC), 54-43, to complete the Final Four of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-Under Basketball Tournament on Saturday, January 31, at the University of the Visayas Main Campus Gymnasium.

With the win, the Baby Panthers secured the No. 3 seed and set up a semifinal clash against the No. 2 University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers at 4 p.m., with UV holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

READ: CIT-U Junior Wildcats sweep Cesafi 15U elimination rounds, 8–0

In the other semifinal pairing, unbeaten top seed Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats will take on No. 4 Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles at 3 p.m.

Work to win

Despite the final margin, USPF had to work for the victory as the Dragons, last season’s runners-up, refused to go quietly.

The Baby Panthers led from start to finish behind the steady play of Joseph Flandez and Arnold Flores, taking a 32-23 lead at halftime.

READ: CEC stuns UV, snaps 6-game winning streak in Cesafi 15U thriller

CEC made things interesting in the third quarter after inserting reliable big man Cedric Dela Rosa and scorer Jayeon Barriga alongside Reynald Sususco and Kristofer Resaba.

Dela Rosa scored back-to-back baskets to knot the game at 36-all, but USPF responded with a quick 5-0 burst to regain control heading into the final period.

USPF then stretched the lead to double digits, 49-39, with Flores spearheading the closing push.

Key defense

CEC pulled within six, 43-49, behind a personal 5-0 run by Sususco, but the Baby Panthers clamped down defensively in the final two minutes to seal the win.

Flores led USPF with 13 points, while Flandez added 10.

Sususco paced CEC with 13 points, while Dela Rosa finished with 11, nine of which came during their spirited third-quarter rally.

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