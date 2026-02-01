DILG orders stricter enforcement of ‘anti-epal’ policy nationwide

| Inquirer.net File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Public officials who display their identifiers on government-funded projects are now facing a nationwide crackdown, following stricter enforcement of the “Anti-Epal” policy of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The directive, under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, prohibits the use of officials’ names, photos, initials, logos, slogans, color motifs, or identifying symbols on signages, markers, tarpaulins, and similar publicly funded materials.

The circular applies to all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay governments, including the DILG central, regional, and field offices.

READ: Andales proposes ‘Anti-Epal’ ordinance to ban officials’ self-promotion

‘Not for personal promotion’

In a statement released Saturday, January 31, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said government projects should not be used for personal promotion or political credit.

“Government programs are not personal billboards. These are funded by taxpayers and must reflect public service, not political credit grabbing,” read part of the statement.

READ: Remulla: ‘Epal’ politicians face suspension, administrative cases

Legal bases

The directive cited the 1987 Constitution, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Commission on Audit rules classifying personalized displays on public projects as unnecessary and improper expenditures.

It was further reinforced by the 2026 General Appropriations Act, which explicitly barred attaching officials’ names or images to government-funded projects.

READ: DSWD warns ‘epal’ politicians: Aid to reach people even without you

All concerned offices have been instructed to correct violations promptly, with agency heads accountable for compliance and dissemination of the policy.

The DILG also encouraged the public to report violations, reiterating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to keep government programs free from personality branding.

“Public funds are for public service–not for personal publicity,” the statement said.

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