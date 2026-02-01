3 nabbed in Naga City, Cebu for illegal sale of endangered magkuno tree

Ironwood boards worth ₱640,000 were seized during the operation. | Photo courtesy of NBI-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested three men during an entrapment operation involving the alleged illegal possession and sale of endangered ironwood in Naga City, Cebu.

Arrested were Khy-Rhys Anton Gonzalez, Edsel Revillas, and Tirso Olivar, all of legal age and residents of Cebu and Surigao del Sur.

The suspects were charged for violating Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705, or the Forestry Code, which penalizes unlawful possession of forest products.

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Possession and sale of endangered tree

The arrest followed an intelligence report that Gonzalez was offering rare and endangered Philippine ironwood, locally known as magkuno, for sale through Facebook Marketplace.

Undercover agents negotiated the purchase of five large ironwood boards valued at P640,000, which were delivered on January 28, 2026, along the Tinaan–Sindulan Road in Naga City, Cebu.

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The wood pieces were concealed under rice hull sacks and loaded on a truck driven by Olivar with assistance from Revillas, authorities said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed the seized ironwood boards measured 716.66 feet. Also involved in the operation was the Cebu Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office.

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Philippine ironwood is highly valued for its timber, which has led to the threat of overharvesting.

The suspects underwent inquest proceedings on January 29, 2026, before the Naga City Prosecutor’s Office.

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