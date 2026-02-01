Mister Gay Sugbo 2026 breaks the stigma with HIV, SOGIE awareness

The reigning Mr. Gay Sugbo 2025 court share their experiences during last year’s competition. | CDN Digital Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Rising above taboos and stigma, the Mister Gay Sugbo Organization officially launched this year’s pageant as a bold platform for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) awareness and sexuality and gender education.

Dr. Christian Emmanuel Enriquez, president of the organization, emphasized that beyond competition, the pageant serves as a means for Cebuano gay and bisexual men to demonstrate genuine advocacy and inclusivity amid persistent prejudice against the queer community.

“The purpose of having a conversation is not to agree; the purpose of having a conversation is to understand. While there are differences in opinion about HIV and SOGIE, the intent is to have that conversation so people can understand. And when people understand, they make better choices,” Enriquez said during a press conference on Saturday, January 31.

READ: Mr. Gay Sugbo 2025: Pageant turns spotlight on HIV awareness

Interested contestants aged 18 to 35 may submit their applications starting Sunday, February 1.

What’s different for 2026?

Now in its fourth iteration, Mister Gay Sugbo has continued its advocacy for accessible healthcare and education through its Spread Gugma Program, where contestants and winners alike lead community engagement activities centered on HIV and SOGIE (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression).

READ: HIV/AIDS: What is it and how to avoid it?

Enriquez said that this year, the organization plans to involve more universities and industries to promote a better understanding of the issue, especially among the youth, where HIV cases have reportedly increased.

“Most of the time, we make plans for the youth, but we forget that they also have to have a seat at that table. Rather than just teaching the science of it, we inculcate the morals and value formation in them,” Enriquez said.

READ: Cebu launches HIV/AIDS Council for prevention, accessible healthcare

He added that this year’s pageant will not be done in partnership with local government units to ensure wider representation across different localities and sectors.

Unlike in previous years, pageant activities will start as early as February, spanning five months until the coronation on June 28, 2026, to coincide with Pride Month.

READ: Cebu City sees rise in HIV cases among young adults

Three new titles will also be given this year: Mr. Gay Sugbo, who will engage with the Cebu Pride Movement; Mr. Gay Charity, who will partner with JCI Lakan Cebu Bahaghari; and Mr. Gay Advocacy, who will work with the HIV awareness group, LoveYourself PH.

Beyond the competition

When asked why the pageant focuses on HIV awareness despite existing stigma, Enriquez said that it would be better to participate in finding a solution rather than shying away from it.

READ: World AIDS Day: Central Visayas among top 5 regions for HIV

The reigning Mister Gay Sugbo titleholders also shared the same sentiment as they recounted their experiences during last year’s pageants and the projects they have undertaken following their win.

Shun Romarate, who won Mr. Gay Sugbo 2025, discussed how their activities for HIV education and testing helped clear the misconceptions about the topic.

“After namo sila [young people] idiscuss about SOGIE and HIV, makaingon mi na five or ten years from now, they will be more aware [of their choices] (After discussing SOGIE and HIV with younger people, we help them make more aware choices in the future),” Romarate said.

Meanwhile, first runner-up Glosim Abal and second runner-up John Patrick Colina shared about their multi-sectoral collaborations and outreach programs across Cebu City.

Also present during the launching and press conference were Marnes Dave Aying, Mr. Gay Sugbo 2024, and Axl James Dayon, who won the first pageant in 2023.

HIV/Aids in Cebu

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier reported Central Visayas as one of the top regions for HIV infections and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related deaths in 2025.

Consolidated DOH data from Cebu City alone recorded a total of 314 confirmed HIV cases from January to August 2025, with 33 percent affecting people aged 15 to 24.

According to the World Health Organization, HIV attacks the body’s immune system, making individuals vulnerable to more diseases. It also increases the risk of acquiring AIDS at the most advanced stage of infection. / with a report from Pia Piquero.