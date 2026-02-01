ASEAN backs cruise tourism to boost PH’s island destinations

Tte arrival of the Villa Vie Odyssey in Cebu last October 2025. | Department of Tourism – Philippines Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines is positioning itself as a key player in ASEAN’s (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) growing cruise tourism network following the successful hosting of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Cebu.

Discussions among ASEAN tourism ministers highlighted cruise tourism as a priority product under the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan, said Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco.

It can open opportunities for multi-country itineraries that could benefit island destinations, most especially the Philippines, she added.

READ: ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu a success – Frasco

“Cruise tourism is something that the Philippines has long been advocating for,” Frasco said.

The ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan for 2026-2030, launched during the three-day ATF held here, pushed for stronger regional connectivity and collaboration, among others.

READ: Future of ASEAN Tourism: Connected, digital, high-value

With that, according to Frasco, the regional bloc vows to support the development of cruise circuits that allow travelers to visit multiple destinations across Southeast Asia under a unified tourism brand.

Under the strategic plan, cruise tourism is being promoted alongside heritage and culture, gastronomy, health and wellness, and nature and adventure tourism, with the goal of creating seamless, high-quality travel experiences across the region.

“You can imagine visiting a beach destination in the Philippines and then enjoying a cultural experience in another ASEAN country as part of a single tourism journey,” Frasco said.

The tourism chief cited concrete steps already taken to strengthen the country’s cruise infrastructure, including the completion of a cruise port in Siargao and ongoing projects with the Philippine Ports Authority to expand cruise-ready destinations.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, more than 56,000 cruise tourists have visited the Philippines, many of them first-time visitors.

Frasco said the figure is encouraging as the ASEAN works to capture a larger share of the global cruise market.

She added that while plans for a world-class cruise terminal in Manila are largely being driven by the private sector, there has been strong investor interest, with discussions involving several private proponents already underway.

ATF in Cebu

Beyond cruise tourism, Frasco said the successful hosting of the ATF reinforced strong regional support for connectivity, including expanded air and sea routes that will complement cruise travel across ASEAN.

“We are very encouraged because of the strong support for regional connectivity,” she said.

ASEAN tourism ministers gave positive feedback on the Philippines’ hosting of the forum, particularly their experience in Cebu.

“They appreciated our food, our hospitality, the beauty of our landscapes, and the quality of our accommodations,” she said.

At the same time, the Philippine tourism chief acknowledged that infrastructure remains a challenge for an island-heavy region, but said public-private partnerships are helping address access issues, citing airport upgrades in Laguindingan, Puerto Princesa, and Iloilo.

Looking ahead to the 2026–2030 ASEAN tourism roadmap, Frasco said member states emphasized the need to fast-track priority pillars amid shared challenges such as climate risks and economic uncertainty.

She also said ASEAN countries expressed full support for the planned launch of an ASEAN Tourism Center to strengthen coordination and promotion across the region.

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