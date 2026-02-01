‘Don’t be hypocrites,’ Palace slams critics who seek BBM’s resignation

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro holds a press briefing. — Screengrab from Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Saturday hits back at “hypocrite” critics who ignored the past administration’s wrongdoings but are now calling for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to resign.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, in a text message to reporters, lamented that some members of the opposition are calling for Marcos’ resignation despite his efforts to solve the country’s problems, particularly corruption in government.

READ: Calls for Marcos, VP Duterte to resign justified as ‘legitimate’

“Huwag magpaka-hipokrito. Kailangan natin ang mga taong totoong lumalaban sa korapsyon (Don’t be hypocrites. We need people who truly fight corruption),” Castro said.

Castro issued the statement in response to former Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor’s allegation that Marcos is the “mastermind behind the corruption,” citing the existence of anomalous flood control projects.

Defensor led a motorcade caravan along EDSA, calling for Marcos’ resignation amid heavy criticism linking the President to flood control anomalies.

He announced that there would be a series of anti-corruption motorcades in various parts of the country, expressing dismay over the supposed refusal of the House Office of the Secretary General to accept the impeachment complaint lodged by opposition groups.

Defensor also told Marcos to be transparent about the real condition of his health.

Castro turned the tables on members of the opposition, saying they were silent when the past administration was mired in controversies.

“Pinapaalam namin ang tunay na kalagayan ng Pangulo; huwag silang bulag o bingi. Huwag din silang manatiling source ng fake news (We are making the real condition of the President known—don’t be blind or deaf. And don’t remain a source of fake news),” she said.

READ: Groups urging Marcos to resign gather along Edsa

“‘Yung tahimik sa lantarang korapsyon sa nakaraang administrasyon, nasaan sila noon? Naging enabler ba sa pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan noon? Naging kasabwat din ba (Those who were silent about the blatant corruption during the previous administration—where were they then? Did they become enablers of the theft of public funds? Were they accomplices as well)?” Castro asked.

Castro also hit the “drama” orchestrated by the opposition, challenging them to disclose everything they know.

She said all allegations hurled at Marcos are baseless unless there is evidence to support the claims.

“Ang mga dapat malaman ng bayan ay dapat nang ipahayag nang walang takot. Hindi puro sa media lang. Huwag daanin sa drama, insinuations, at puro bintang na ‘walang ebidensya’ ang pagbibintang sa administrasyon,” she said.

This came after Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste claimed that representatives of the Marcos administration had asked him to travel overseas and stop releasing evidence on flood control irregularities. (PNA)

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