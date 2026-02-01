Kamanghuran nga anak nila ni AJ ug Aljur hapit mamatay

AJ Raval kauban ang iyang baby.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nabutang sa alanganin ang kamanghuran nga anak nila ni AJ Raval ug Aljur Abrenica human kini mahimugso nga premature ug usa ka bue baby sa tuig 2024.

Pinaagi sa iyang social media, gihisgutan sa kanhi Vivamax Queen nga grabe ang iyang gibati nga kabalaka ug wala siyay laing gipangayo sa Ginoo kun di lugwayan pa unta ang kinabuhi sa iyang anak.

“06-02-24. (Aljur Jr.) He was born premature a blue baby In the delivery room for a moment we lost him I did not know what to do.”

READ: AJ Raval to those blaming her for Aljur-Kylie split: ‘Hindi ako ang nanira ng family nila’

“His lungs were not fully developed. The doctors said his condition was critical and that he needed to be transferred to another hospital.”

“I was scared all I could do was pray. I did not ask God for answers or explanations. I asked for one thing only a life extension for my baby,” saysay pa ni AJ.

READ: Instagram official: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval go public with their romance on Valentine’s Day

Nakita pa gani niya nga gi-revive sa mga doktor ang iyang anak.

“I saw the doctors performing CPR to revive my baby. After that I do not remember anything I lost consciousness.”

“When I woke up in the recovery room the first thing I did was ask for my baby. The doctor told me he was in the NICU.”

Dugang ni AJ, “We did not get to be together right away. He stayed in the ICU for days and all we could do was wait. Those days were heavy and quiet.”

“In that waiting I realized there was only one thing to hold on to God. That experience changed me in ways I cannot explain.”

“When you come that close to losing someone you realize how small everything else is.”

“What truly matters is life love and the people God entrusts to us. So appreciate every breath every moment every heartbeat.”

“Because when life shows you how fragile it is you learn to be thankful for everything. Let this be a reminder to appreciate what you have every breath every moment. All glory belongs to God.”

Daghan sa mga netizens ang mipadayag sa ilang pagbilib sa kaisog nga gipakita ni AJ isip usa ka inahan.

“Isa lng ibig Sabihin nyan, kung para tlga Siya sayo ibibigay tlga sayo ni Lord. kaya ingatan, alagaan at mahalin mo Siya. so cute baby,” maoy sulti sa usa ka netizen.

Ang laing netizen miingon, “Imagine, sa kabila ng mga pinagdadaanan nyang pambabash, nakaya nyang ihandle lahat ng ’yon habang ganon ’ung nangyari sa baby nya. Grabe ka strong na babae talaga.”

“That is why showing kindness is very important… at the end of the day, people are battling demons we know nothing about. Just be kind. At least.”