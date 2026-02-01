Retiring police officer killed in vehicle smashup in Naga, Cebu

A police officer died after being involved in a road collision in Naga City, southern Cebu, on Sunday, February 1. The victim was identified as Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando. He was a member of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A police officer died while several others got injured in a road collision involving multiple vehicles in Naga City, southern Cebu, on Sunday, February 1.

Authorities identified the fatality as Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando. He was a member of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) and reportedly set to retire this year.

The tragedy occurred at 7:45 a.m.

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Initial investigation revealed that a total of six vehicles were involved in the incident: a yellow passenger bus, a Honda City sedan, a Toyota Innova, a Mitsubishi Mirage sedan, and two motorcycles, including Sando’s.

The vehicles came from opposite directions along the highway. Four of them — the bus, the two sedans, and the Innova — were bound for Cebu City.

Sando was a resident of Carcar City, south Cebu. He was riding his service-issued Kawasaki motorcycle along the southbound lane of the highway in Brgy. Inoburan, Naga City.

Chain collision accident in Naga

The chain collision began when the Mitsubishi Mirage suddenly stopped along the highway.

The Honda City sedan behind it attempted to brake. But despite stopping, the sedan still rear-ended the Mirage. It was followed by the Toyota Innova, which also collided with the Honda City sedan.

To avoid the pileup, the Ceres Bus, which was traveling in the same direction, swerved to the opposite lane. It ended up colliding with the oncoming motorcycle driven by Sando and another motorcycle, a Yamaha Aerox 155. 1

The impact caused serious injuries to the police officer and damage to multiple vehicles.

Sando was rushed to South General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

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Several individuals sustained injuries, though details on the extent of their conditions were still being verified as of this writing.

The driver of the Ceres Bus, identified as Junrel Villamor Cavalida, 43, was arrested by responding officers and taken into police custody.

His vehicle was impounded at the police station for further investigation.

According to the police, the bus driver will face inquest proceedings for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

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He will also undergo mandatory alcohol and chemical testing in accordance with the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10586).

Meanwhile, authorities said a letter request will be sent to the Land Transportation Office to verify the registration details of the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, which allegedly initiated the chain of events leading to the crash.

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