CIT-U edges Bogo City in tight PBYC clash

The CIT-U Junior Wildcats celebrate after their win. | PBYC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats pulled off a narrow 64–59 victory over the Bogo City Hoop Kings in the Philippine Basketball Youth Center (PBYC) League on Saturday, January 31, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved CIT-U to 3–1, tying the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Playtown Baby Panthers for second place in the PBYC league standings.

Reigning Cesafi Season 25 bronze medalists, the Junior Wildcats were pushed to the limit by the gritty Hoop Kings in a back-and-forth contest that featured 10 lead changes and 13 deadlocks.

CIT-U finally seized control late in the fourth quarter, turning a tight game into a 59–56 edge and holding firm until the final buzzer.

READ: USPF Playtown routs CIT-U in PBYC battle of unbeaten teams

Kieff Russel Suarez led CIT-U with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Meanwhile, Randel Jay Mendaros delivered a solid double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists.

Geoff Von Partosa chipped in 12 points, and Ryko John Batuigas added 11 for the Junior Wildcats, coached by Axel Rabaya.

READ: PBYC league cage fest underway at Cebu Coliseum

Despite the loss, Bogo City drew strong performances from Dan Mitchell Ferraren, a key player for the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters. He poured in a game-high 18 points with six rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist.

Alexander Jose Ejurango of the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double with five blocks, three assists, and two steals. Michael Raymund Saniel also finished with 10 points.

Other PBYC league games

In another result, USPF missed a chance to complete an unbeaten elimination round after absorbing a 48–43 upset loss to San Roque de Cebu (SRDC) College.

SRDC relied on balance, with Rodito Amado and Clifford Navales scoring nine points each. Li-J Solana, Gian Clark Munez, and Gian Casas added eight apiece. USPF was led by Raymund Sean Chavez, who recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.

Remaining elimination-round games in the PBYC league are still ongoing as of this writing.

READ: PH looks to host inaugural SEA Plus Youth Games in 2028

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