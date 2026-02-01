SUGBU Sinulog Open: Young Bacolod kegler rules mixed classified masters

Lyle Yelo “Wonderboy” Rosales. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lyle Yelo “Wonderboy” Rosales made sure his trip from Bacolod City was worth it after delivering a stunning title run in the mixed classified masters division of the 3rd Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Sinulog Open Championships on Friday, January 30, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Just 12 years old, Rosales, representing the Sugarbowl Tenpin Association Inc. (STAI), outshone seasoned and elite competitors in the national-level tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF).

Rosales topped the qualifying round with 1,690 total pinfalls over eight games, despite carrying only nine handicap points. His performance earned him the top seed heading into the stepladder finals.

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Close behind him in the qualifiers was Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association’s Meggy Sarabia with 1,687 pinfalls. Thomas Dolosa of the Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association followed with 1,650, while Pasig Bowling Association’s Sean Esmilla placed fourth with 1,633. SUGBU bet Mel Fines rounded up the Top 5 with 1,615.

In the stepladder finals, Rosales capped his remarkable run by defeating Dolosa, 174–168, to clinch the championship, becoming the youngest contender in the field to take the title.

Dolosa advanced to the finals after beating Sarabia, 184–160, in the semifinals. Esmilla and Fines settled for fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The rest of the other divisions of this prestigious tournament is currently being played as of this writing.

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