Economic growth by 5% seen with release of ₱1.19 trillion to LGUs

High-rise buildings as seen from the busy Makati City business district on March 14, 2025. The early release of budget to local government units and the projected continuation of a manageable inflation environment are seen to provide leeway for a five percent output for the domestic economy as early as the first quarter of 2026. | PNA photo / Yancy Lim

MANILA — A study forecasts that the early release of budget to local government units (LGUs) and the projected continuation of a manageable inflation environment will provide leeway for a 5 percent output for the domestic economy as early as the first quarter of 2026.

“We expect Q1 and full-year GDP [gross domestic product] growth to exceed 5.0 percent,” according to the January 2026 issue of The Market Call, a capital markets research of the Business Economics Club and the University of Asia and the Pacific.

READ: Philippine economy records lowest growth since 2011

This projection is within the government’s 5-6 percent growth target this year.

Late 2025’s slow growth

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that domestic growth, as measured by GDP, further decelerated to 3 percent in the last quarter of 2025 from the previous quarter’s 3.9 percent.

Full-year growth is at 4.4 percent, slower than the 5.7 percent in the previous quarter and below the government’s downwardly revised 4.8-5 percent.

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₱1.19 trillion released

The Department of Budget and Management released the budget allocation of ₱1.19 trillion to the LGUs under the National Tax Allotment, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of basic services.

The 1987 Constitution and the Local Government Code provide for this policy, with the allocation as the LGUs’ main source of funding for local programs, projects, and services.

In the past, the national government released this funding on a staggered basis.

According to the report, several positive developments in the last quarter of 2025 “wrong-footed” its economists. These include the low inflation and better business segment and employment. But they project a positive turnout this quarter.

Resilient external sector

This, as the external sector remains resilient, with the Philippines posting a 14.1 percent expansion in exports of goods amid the challenges overseas such as US’ trade policies.

In terms of inflation, the report projected price increases to average at a rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter, still below the government’s’ 2-4 percent target.

This month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected another 25 basis points reduction, “which should provide a boost not only to the bonds and equities markets, but also for business in general, and private construction, in particular.”

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