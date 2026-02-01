House ‘working hard’ to push bill increasing 4Ps cash grants

House of Representatives Majority Leader Ferdinand “Sandro” Marcos III | File photo from INQUIRER.net / NOY MORCOSO

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is “working very hard” to pass a new bill that seeks to substantially increase the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) monthly cash grants for its beneficiaries.

According to Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Ferdinand “Sandro” Marcos III, the House Committee on Appropriations is currently studying the bill’s budgetary requirements.”

“Passing a consolidated 4Ps bill is important to strengthen support for education, health, and nutrition. It will help the government provide more sustained assistance to Filipino households,” added Marcos. “We want to strengthen social protection for the country’s low-income households.”

The House Committee on Poverty Alleviation already approved the measure prior to the appropriations.

The substitute measure is a consolidation of House Bill Nos. 23, 42, 104, 120, 604, 1913, 2313, 4174 and 4634 or an Act Amending Sections 2, 3, 7, 10, 11 and 22 of Republic Act No. 11310, otherwise known as the ‘Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino’ Program (4Ps) Act.

READ: 4Ps beneficiaries in Cebu, Bohol participate in ‘Gulayan sa Barangay’

Under the committee-approved amendments, the measure increases education cash grants for children of 4Ps beneficiaries at all levels — monthly assistance from P300 to P500 for day care and elementary pupils, from P500 to P700 for junior high school students, and from P700 to P900 for senior high school students, for up to ten months each year.

Health support will also see an increase, with the monthly health grant rising from P750 to P1,800 for up to twelve months annually.

Meanwhile, children with disabilities will receive an additional P400 per month to recognize their higher and more expensive medical and care needs, while also introducing the Food and Nutrition Cash Grant of P1,100 per month for up to twelve months per year.

Furthermore, the bill also seeks to institutionalize the First 1,000 Days (F1KD) cash grant of P400 per month for children aged zero to two.

READ: De Lima: Strengthen 4Ps to fix flaws, do not abolish it

The measure also mandates more frequent reviews of cash grant levels and program outcomes, shortening the assessment cycle from every six years to every three years.

Lawmakers believe that if passed, the strengthened 4Ps will help keep children in school, improve health and nutrition, ease the daily financial burden on low-income families—and eventually, reduce intergenerational poverty and help build a healthier, more productive workforce. /apl

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