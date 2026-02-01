BSP: January 2026 inflation forecast between 1.4 to 2.2%

Acceleration in the prices of several food items as well as of fuel prices are seen to bring the January 2026 inflation rate at 1.4 to 2.2 percent. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Friday (Jan. 30, 2026) said these factors can be partly offset by stabilizing vegetable prices. | PNA file photo

MANILA — Analysts see higher prices of rice and fish, among others, as risks to January 2026 inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projects the inflation rate for the month to range between 1.4 to 2.2 percent.

“Increased domestic fuel costs, the annual adjustment in excise taxes for alcohol and tobacco, higher water and toll rates, as well as the peso depreciation pose additional risks to the current month’s rate of price increases,” the BSP said in an advisory Friday night.

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“These pressures could be partly offset by lower electricity charges in Meralco-serviced areas and stabilizing vegetable prices. The BSP will continue to monitor domestic and international developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy,” it added.

Inflation control

Monetary officials forecast the acceleration of domestic inflation rate this year within the government’s 2 to 4 percent target band.

In 2025, inflation averaged at 1.7 percent. That stands below the 2 to 4 percent target band. Observers attributed this in part to government measures to ensure adequate supply and provide stable food prices.

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