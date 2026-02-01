PH gov’t should shift to long-term planning, sustainability — think tank

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MANILA, Philippines — The Stratbase Group on Sunday urged the Philippine government to end reactive governance and instead shift to long-term planning and policymaking, amid increasing security, economic, and climate risks.

In a statement, the think tank said, “The Philippines is in danger of remaining exposed to overlapping economic, security, and climate shocks unless it shifts from reactive governance to long-term national planning.”

During Stratbase’s “Politiká Beyond 2028: The Urgency for Resilient Growth, Inclusive Governance, and Geostrategic Thinking,” its president, Prof. Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit, pointed out that climate change, economic disruption, maritime tensions, and cyber threats are interconnected and require sustainable planning.

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“We are seeing different risks come together at the same time […] When governance is fragmented or tied too closely to political cycles, the country ends up responding late and paying a much higher price,” Manhit said.

In terms of environmental vulnerability, Manhit pressed that preparedness and recovery begin at a local level, saying, “Local governments that are prepared and supported by clear national policies recover faster and suffer fewer long-term losses.”

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Additionally, he said economic security isn’t simply measured by growing numbers, but the ability of the country to go through external shocks without impacting important sectors.

“Economic security is about stability as much as it is about expansion… It means ensuring our energy, food, and technology sectors can absorb global disruptions without undermining livelihoods,” Manhit explained.

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Manhit also called on policies not only for more tangible security threats, but also those in virtual spaces.

“Security today goes beyond land, sea, and air… Cyber and information domains now directly affect national sovereignty and social cohesion,” he continued.

READ: Stratbase rejects China’s portrayal of Philippines as ‘provoker’ in WPS

Furthermore, Manhit highlighted that national resilience is affected by public trust, pressing that issues such as corruption, disinformation, and institutional weaknesses can push away development.

“Transparency and accountability are not abstract ideals… They directly affect whether we can attract investment, build infrastructure, and deliver services that people can rely on,” Manhit continued.

He also pointed out that the “recurring weakness” in policymaking in the Philippines lies in changes in priorities depending on the leadership, reiterating that sustainable laws are key to withstanding long-term issues as they come.

“Climate change, geopolitical competition, and technological disruption will outlast any single administration… The real challenge is whether we move from managing crises as they appear to preparing for them before they arrive,” Manhit further said. /cb

READ: Stratbase: PH digital economy, infrastructure projects need boost

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