Authorities rescue Saudi-bound teen girl with fake papers at Naia

INQUIRER. net photo / Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — A 17-year-old female passenger, carrying a fake passport, was rescued at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 as she tried to leave the country to work in Saudi Arabia as a household service worker, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The BI said the minor is alias “Zia” from Maguindanao del Sur. She was bound for Saudi Arabia via Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on a Philippine Airlines flight on January 24.

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Falsified passport, Pasay agency

The agency, moreover, said the authorities found that the minor’s documents, including her passport, were falsified. Upon secondary inspection, however, the BI noted that Zia presented her birth certificate, which confirmed her true age.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was recruited by a recruitment agency based in Pasay City. The interception prompted immediate coordination with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), to which the minor was formally turned over for protection, assistance, and case build-up against those responsible for the illegal recruitment attempt,” the BI said in a statement.

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Stern warning

Consequently, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado issued a stern warning against the exploitation of Filipinos abroad, including minors.

“Under President Marcos’ clear directive, we will remain relentless in protecting Filipinos from being trafficked, deceived, or deployed illegally. Anyone who thinks they can falsify documents and slip through our borders is gravely mistaken,” Viado said in the same statement.

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Viado also said that the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and other agencies will continue to crack down on illegal employment.

“We will continue to stop these schemes at our airports and make sure victims are protected, while perpetrators face the full force of the law,” he added.

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