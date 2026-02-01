MFC, Silliman, Paref, Giuseppe FC shine in 14th Sinulog Football Cup

One of the highlights in the 14th Sinulog Football Cup | Photo from John Jocyril Alcoseba

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 14th Sinulog Football Cup rolled off over the weekend with favored teams winning the title at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Leading the list of winners is the Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu, which dominated two youth divisions. MFC Cebu nabbed the Players 11 championship after a 3–1 victory over San Carlos School of Cebu. Zen Acuna was named Most Valuable Player of the division.

Over at the Paref-Springdale field, MFC Cebu A also emerged as champions in the Players 9 division, edging Look FC, 1–0. Niño Abella earned MVP honors after steering his squad to an unbeaten run in the tournament.

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In other Sinulog Football Cup finals games, the visiting Silliman University Red Stallions defeated the Don Bosco FC (DBFC), 2–0, to claim the Players 13 title.

Meanwhile, the Paref-Springdale ousted the Boys 17 crown with a narrow 1–0 win against Higala FC, while ERCO FC-A topped Classic FC-A, 1–0, to take the 50 Above championship.

Giuseppe FC completed the day’s winners by defeating CFC Academy, 2–1, for the Players 7 title. On the other hand, DBFC A and Navigators FC also joined the winning side by clinching the title in their respective divisions last Friday.

DBFC A captured the Boys 19 trophy with a 2–0 victory over Cebu United FC, while Navigators FC claimed the 32 Above Men’s title after a 1–0 win against Abellana National School–Pomeroy.

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