Cesafi 12U: CEC enters finals; CIT-U forces do-or-die in semis

CIT-U’s Kentrick Khor grabs a rebound. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons cruised to a dominant semifinals win, while the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles faced a tough setback.

These were the outcomes of the Cesafi Season 25 12-Under Basketball Tournament Final Four on Sunday, February 1, at the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus Gymnasium.

READ: USPF staves off CEC to complete Cesafi 15U Final Four

The defending champions, CEC, overwhelmed fourth-seeded San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 64-33, completing an unbeaten 6-0 run in the tournament under head coach Rodmark Del Rosario.

Close start

After a tight 13-12 start, the Dragons erupted in the second quarter with a 25-5 run. They took a commanding 38-17 lead.

They maintained the advantage for the rest of the game, never letting SCSC back into contention.

READ: CIT-U Junior Wildcats sweep Cesafi 15U elimination rounds, 8–0

Perseus Berame and Francis Macalisang led CEC with 15 points each, while Amievo Lastimosa chipped in 10.

SCSC’s Nicolai Cabañero topped his team with 16 points in the losing effort.

CIT-U forces do-or-die

In the other semifinal, third-seeded Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats pulled off a thrilling 51-47 upset over second-seeded SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

The win sets up a do-or-die clash for CIT-U against the Magis Eagles on Tuesday, February 3, at the Cebu Coliseum. SHS-AdC holds a twice-to-beat advantage.

Kentrick Khor paced the Junior Wildcats with a game-high 17 points, while Chingmel Delos Santos added seven.

For SHS-AdC, LJ Carl Calooy scored 12 and Kirby Flinn Collado nine points.

The Magis Eagles battled back from an 11-point deficit. They trimmed CIT-U’s lead to just two, 47-49, late in the second half.

But timely baskets from Khor and Delos Santos in crunch time preserved the Wildcats’ edge until the final buzzer.

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