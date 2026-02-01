P1.68M smuggled smartphones seized in Mactan-Cebu airport

Smuggled smartphones seized by customs officials at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Saturday, January 31 | Bureau of Customs photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 247 smuggled, branded smartphones, worth roughly P1.7 million, were intercepted at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Saturday, January 31.

According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the shipment, initially declared as personal effects, originated from China. However, upon checking, authorities found that it contained commercial quantities of electronic devices

Customs officials flagged the 12 packages when X-ray scanning generated questionable images, prompting them to conduct a physical examination.

District Collector Alexandra Yap-Lumontad immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (Republic Act 10863).

The inspection, conducted in the presence of personnel from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, and the X-ray Inspection Project, revealed that the contents were inconsistent with the declaration.

As a result, they confiscated the entire shipment.

The Subport of Mactan Port Collector, Gerardo Campo, attributed the discovery to improved coordination among port offices and the implementation of new inspection protocols.

“This case highlights how the application of new inspection protocols introduced by the District Collector has allowed us to detect irregularities at any point in the process,” Campo said.

“When declarations do not match with the documents presented for inspection, appropriate enforcement action follows,” she added. / ###

READ: 7 Chinese nabbed for cigarette smuggling; uniformed personnel implicated

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