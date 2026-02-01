Vocation discernment: How it’s like to live as religious brothers

Brothers of the Order of Discalced Carmelites or OCD, which Saints John of the Cross and Teresa of Avila co-founded in the 1500s. | INQUIRER.net file photo / Jannaya Barrion, Photos from Br. Ceasar Inocente and the Order of the Discalced Carmelites – Philippine Province of St. Teresa of Jesus

The life of a religious brother unfolds silently in a world driven by countless demands—hidden in prayer, community, and everyday obedience. Yet behind the silence lies a profound human narrative of discernment, surrender, and belonging.

Monday, Feb. 2, marks the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life, a celebration instituted by John Paul II, now a saint, in 1997 “for consecrated persons to renew their commitment and rekindle the fervor which should inspire their offering themselves to the Lord.”

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This, as religious life, is not an escape from the world, but a deliberate response to a call that persistently pursues someone through ordinary—and sometimes difficult—paths, said Bro. Ceasar Inocente and Bro. Joseph Arian Daza, of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites (OCD).

Before entering Carmel, Inocente lived a life a lot of people would describe as full. While in college, he worked in the events industry, organizing weddings, pageants, and festivals. “I was a working student,” he said.

He passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers in 2019, but decided to work as an administrative staff a year later, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, carrying both responsibility and silence into his everyday routine.

Difficult trail

Yet long before careers and credentials, he rooted himself in faith. “My family is very active in the church,” he said. His father served as a lay minister, his mother sang in the choir, and like him, all his siblings immersed themselves in parish life.

“I haven’t been away from the Church,” Inocente said.

Still, he did not have an easy time answering the call to religious life—especially with love involved. He was in a seven-year relationship, already planning for marriage. “It seemed like I was already close to the peak, but deep inside me, I knew that I was still not really whole.”

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“There was something missing,” he shared to INQUIRER.net, saying that the longing was impossible to ignore. “It was not fair to her that I was not certain, that I was divided, so I told her.”

Inocente’s entry into religious life began as “trying,” even convincing himself—and her—that he would not last inside. However, discernment has its own pace. When he passed his evaluations, reality set in. “I said, Lord, I think I need to take this seriously already.”

Pain filled the separation that came next. “I love her, but something was missing. I am not whole,” he said. The novitiate, the stage after the one-year postulance, forced him into silence that made him think of all the “worries, doubts, and what ifs.”

But it was also when his conviction deepened. “I chose this, I’ll face it, and I’ll leave the rest to the Lord,” said Inocente, who already had his first profession of the vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience in 2024.

Led to Carmel

Daza’s journey followed a different track, yet arrived at the same door. He started his formation when he was 16 years old and spent five years as a diocesan seminarian of the Archdiocese of Caceres in Camarines Sur.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy before reaching a turning point, saying that when he was on a break to do apostolic work in parishes, clarity emerged. “That was when I decided that I am for religious life, not diocesan.”

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What drew him to the OCD was not only the structure, or the brown habit that Carmelites wear, but the way of life rooted in prayer and brotherhood. “Every day, we do personal and silent prayer for two hours, and there is community life.”

Religious life, especially those of the Carmelites, demands communal discernment. “We cannot decide unless it is the decision of the community,” he said, explaining that decisions—from schedules to activities—are shared.

For Daza, while this sometimes brings tensions, it also brings growth. “That is where a consecrated or religious person grows—when he lives with the community,” he told INQUIRER.net.

He had his first profession of vows in 2023.

Strength in prayer

For Inocente, one of the stages of formation was an immersion into silence and structure.

Rising before dawn, the hours of prayer, manual work, and strict silence shaped each day. “It felt like there were no external disturbances,” he said, pointing out that while the routine was demanding, it was “formative.”

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Silence, however, was not always easy—especially for someone extroverted. “The only challenge for me is not to sleep when praying,” he teased. Yet the deeper challenge was interior. What sustained him was peace. “I am happy. I am contented. I am at peace.”

That peace stood in contrast to his former life. “If we’re only talking about money, there are some. If it’s fame, there’s that too. Relationship-wise, I have it. Yet something was missing. What people are really looking for is contentment,” he explained.

As he shared, religious life offered a simplicity he did not know he needed. “You wake up with nothing weighing on your mind—no bills, no competition, no popularity to maintain.” For him, this was freedom.

For Daza, perseverance comes from prayer and devotion. “First of all, prayer,” he stressed. “You cling close to God, and when there are challenges, you cling closer. The regularity of schedule, the regularity of life in religious life help us to stay grounded and persevere in our vocation.”

Despite tensions, and even homesickness, community life remains central. “Because in the end, we are brothers,” he said. “We pray together, eat together, even play together.” As he pointed out, this is one of the greatest parts of living a consecrated life.

‘Respond to call’

Inocente advised individuals who may be discerning a religious vocation that they cannot avoid or postpone the process forever. “I’m not getting any younger,” he said of the moment he realized he had to face the question seriously.

Ignoring the call only allows it to return with greater urgency.

So young people should not fear silence, even when it becomes uncomfortable, he said, stressing that it was in stillness that the deeper reflections surfaced. “You begin to see life […] how important life is, what the meaning of life is.”

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It may have costs, especially since discerning religious life may mean letting go of good and beautiful things. “It’s difficult,” he said. But avoidance, he warned, will lead to inner division and a feeling that there is missing.

For Inocente, discernment is not about certainty at the beginning, but about courage—to try honestly, to face the truth of one’s heart, and to entrust the rest to God. As he said, “Si Lord na ang bahala.”

He and Daza said being religious brothers does not consist in perfection, but persistence—choosing to belong to God, to the community, and to a life shaped by prayer everyday. The religious brother remembers to live consecrated life not apart from but through grace-transformed human struggle.

With the celebration of the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life, the two stress a moment of mutual remembrance. “We pray for other people,” said Daza, “but we are also in need of prayers.”

“It’s a beautiful thing for most people to see that they have this moment to pray for the religious, or at least to appreciate them and perhaps thank them for giving themselves in service to the Lord and to the Church,” he said.

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