Nicole Borromeo, Apriel Smith appointed as MUPH Cebu 2026 queens

Apriel Smith (left) and Nicole Borromeo are Cebu’s newly appointed candidates for Miss Universe Philippines 2026. | Photos courtesy of Apriel Smith/IG and Binibining Pilipinas/IG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pageant veterans Nicole Borromeo and Apriel Smith have been appointed as Cebu’s representatives for Miss Universe Philippines 2026.

Borromeo will represent Cebu Province, while Smith will bring Cebu City’s name on the national stage.

READ: Miss Universe PH 2026: Two Cebuanas to represent Cebu

Two homegrown queens

Instead of the usual competition, the organization appointed and introduced the two queens during a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Both Borromeo and Smith are established names in the pageant scene.

The 25-year-old Borromeo earned the Binibining Pilipinas International title in 2022. She then represented the country in the Miss International 2023 stage, placing third runner-up.

Borromeo also competed at Miss Mandaue 2018, where she placed as the first runner-up to Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 Gabbi Carballo.

READ: ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’ alum Adela-Mae Marshall to join Miss Universe PH

For her part, Smith was crowned the first Binibining Cebu in 2017. She also joined the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant, finishing as a top 16 finalist.

In choosing this year’s candidates, local franchise owner Irma Bitzer shared how they wanted to appoint representatives who started their pageant journeys in Cebu.

“We were checking those who were really rooted in Cebu. We wanted someone who knows Cebu well and represents us with a heart,” Bitzer said.

The two succeed physician Gabriella “Gabbi” Carballo, who is set to compete on the international stage in May as Miss Philippines Eco International.

READ: Ms. Universe Cebu 2026 canceled, national bet to be chosen

No local pageant

The Miss Universe Philippines Cebu organization earlier announced that it will not hold a local pageant this year to focus on relief and medical missions for communities across the province affected by recent calamities.

Last year, Cebu was struck by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30, followed by successive typhoons that displaced thousands of residents, including Typhoon Tino in early November.

“Miss Universe Philippines Cebu was needed on the ground—helping, serving, listening, and responding. In this moment, beauty meant showing up, not being seen,” Bitzer stressed.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP