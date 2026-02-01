Alcaraz beats Djokovic to become youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were both chasing historic wins in the 2026 Australian Open. Alcaraz prevailed in four sets on Sunday, Feb. 1.| Associated Press Photos/Mark Baker and Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Australia — Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam after securing the Australian Open title against Novak Djokovic, who had never lost in his 10 previous finals at Melbourne Park.

The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set Sunday, Feb. 1 as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title.

But the Spaniard rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz, 22, scrambled to retrieve shots that usually would be winners for Djokovic, and he kept up intense pressure on his 38-year-old rival.

Alcaraz breaks record set in 1938

Both players were coming off grueling five-set semifinal wins and showed phenomenal fitness, athleticism and stamina for just over three hours in pursuit of their own historic achievements.

Djokovic’s push for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title has now been blocked by Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner for nine majors.

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Djokovic edged Sinner in the semifinals and was aiming to be the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era but didn’t quite make it against Alcaraz.

At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz is the youngest man to complete a set of all four major singles titles. He broke the mark set by Don Budge in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days.

Alcaraz now has seven major titles — his first in Australia along with two each at Wimbledon and the French and U.S. Opens. (AP)

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