Rehab plan budget for quake-hit Cebu set as economic losses hits P47B

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Six months after the deadly magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, local and national government officials continue to count the losses incurred.

The total economic losses from the September 30 quake have climbed to nearly P47.74 billion, the Capitol reported recently.

In response, they decided to allocate roughly P708 billion to fund their Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Plan.

READ: DA-7: Sept. 30 earthquake causes P171M damage to Cebu’s agricultural sector

The funding commitment was presented during a Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) meeting held at the Cebu Capitol on Friday, January 30.

It was one of the first major budgetary steps toward long-term recovery amid mounting evidence of the disaster’s economic impact.

Data from the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) showed that while physical damage from the earthquake was estimated at P9.24 billion, the wider economic losses, caused by prolonged disruptions in production, services, and livelihoods, were valued at P47.74 billion.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

These losses represent the gap between pre- and post-disaster economic output, calculated using pre-disaster prices, and are expected to extend beyond the disaster year.

The PDRRMC meeting brought together Capitol department heads, mayors and local government representatives, as well as officials from regional offices of national government agencies to align rehabilitation priorities and funding strategies.

Among those present were Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez, Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos, Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr., and San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez, whose municipalities were among the areas severely affected by the quake.

Rehab plan

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who chaired the meeting, said the province’s rehabilitation strategy would be anchored on evidence-based planning to ensure that limited resources would. be directed to the most critical sectors.

Of the P708.1 million allocation, P311 million has been earmarked for agriculture and fisheries, which suffered widespread damage affecting food production and livelihoods in northern municipalities.

READ: Quake swarm prompts evacuation in Sultan Kudarat

Another P254.1 million will be used to repair 13 damaged bridges, critical to restoring mobility, trade, and access to basic services.

Tourism, one of the hardest-hit economic drivers in northern Cebu, will receive P143 million to support recovery and revitalization efforts.

The province’s recovery roadmap is guided by a “Build Back Better and Smarter” framework, aimed not only at repairing damaged infrastructure but also at strengthening resilience against future disasters, said retired Col. Dennis Francis Pastor, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The assessment was critical in identifying sector-specific recovery needs, quantifying damage and losses, and ensuring that rehabilitation efforts across agencies remain coordinated and data-driven, according to Pastor.

Beyond agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism, the PDNA also covered the effects on social services such as housing, education, health, and nutrition, as well as cross-cutting sectors including governance, environmental concerns, and social protection.

In total, the PDNA estimates that recovery and rehabilitation needs for northern Cebu will require at least P19.23 billion.

The figures far exceed the initial provincial allocation, stressing the need for sustained support from national government agencies and development partners.

Officials said the council meeting was a key step in translating disaster data into concrete policy and budgetary action, ensuring that Cebu’s recovery efforts move forward in a strategic, coordinated, and resilient manner.

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