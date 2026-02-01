San Miguel Beermen are 2026 PBA Philippine Cup champions
The San Miguel Beermen captured its 31st title in the PBA, after bagging the 2026 Philippine Cup crown with a masterful 92-77 win over the TNT Tropang 5G in Game 6 of the best-of-seven finals on Sunday night, Feb 1, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Beermen wrapped up the series, 4-2. They won Games 2 (111-92), 3 (95-89), 5 (96-82). and 6.
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This is the second straight All-Filipino crown for the Beermen, who won last year’s crown also against the TNT Tropang 5G. San Miguel now has a total of 12 All-Filipino titles.
Cebuano June Mar Fajardo led San Miguel to victory with big numbers, chalking up 29 points and grabbing 23 rebounds.
Ramon Fernandez Finals MVP
The PBA Press Corps Finals MVP, now named Ramon Fernandez Finals MVP, was given to Fajardo.
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Fernandez, the 4-time PBA MVP, was present to hand over the trophy to Fajardo, whom he called “akong silingan sa Cebu.” (My neighbor in Cebu). Fajardo is from Pinamungajan in Cebu.
Fajardo becomes the first recipient of the Ramon Fernandez Finals MVP trophy. He now has a PBA record five Finals MVP awards.
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