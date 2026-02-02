Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga face off

FILE – Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Music’s A-listers are convening for Sunday’s Grammy Awards, the industry’s biggest night, with superstars Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga hoping to make history in Los Angeles.

All three are angling to add to their trophy cabinets by taking home the gala’s most coveted award, Album of the Year, for the first time.

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Lamar, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, has nine nominations this time around for his album “GNX” — the most of any artist.

The 38-year-old California native, who won five gramophones last year thanks to his smash diss track “Not Like Us,” is also up for Record and Song of the Year for “Luther” featuring R&B artist SZA.

Pop chameleon Lady Gaga and Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny also are competing in all three top categories.

Also nominated for Album of the Year are: pop princess Sabrina Carpenter; R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas; Tyler, the Creator; hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); and pop superstar Justin Bieber — with his first studio effort in four years.

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Lady Gaga, Bieber, Carpenter and Bruno Mars are set to lead a starry list of performers that also includes Lauryn Hill and a tribute to late rocker Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone.

Lady Gaga won an early award for best dance/pop recording for “Abracadabra” at the pre-gala ceremony, where the majority of the 95 awards are handed out.

“Golden” from the Netflix animated smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won the prize for best song written for visual media, and top Oscar nominee “Sinners” won two soundtrack awards.

Joni Mitchell was among the stars arriving early for the gala, which begins at 5:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday).

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Bad Bunny’s hot streak

Standing in Lamar’s way for Album of the Year is Bad Bunny, who is on a world tour in support of his album “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos) after a hugely successful residency in San Juan.

“It was a very exciting album,” musicologist Lauron Kehrer told AFP.

“It touched on so much in terms of thematic material and musical material,” Kehrer said, pointing to the allusions to decolonization and use of traditional Puerto Rican rhythms.

The 31-year-old Latin megastar, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will headline the Super Bowl halftime show a week after the Grammys, where he is up for six awards.

His “Un verano sin ti” (2022) was the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album of the Year honors. A win on Sunday would give Bad Bunny another mention in the history books.

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Lady Gaga, 39, made a splashy comeback to touring with “Mayhem,” her collection of pop bangers with a dark edge that embraces her dramatic side. She has seven nominations.

A win for Album of the Year would complete her hat trick of top awards.

She took Record and Song of the Year honors seven years ago for the soundtrack hit “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born” — which also earned her an Oscar.

This time around, Song of the Year — which honors songwriting — is a crowded category that includes “Golden.”

Many pundits believe the energetic K-pop hit will triumph — which would make it the first bilingual tune to win for songwriting.

Up for best new artist are Alex Warren, girl group Katseye, Britain’s Olivia Dean, TikTok dancer-turned-singer Addison Rae, The Marias, sombr, Lola Young and Thomas.

‘Reactionary’

For musicologist Kehrer, the infusion of rap, reggaeton and K-pop in the top Grammy categories reflects changes in the composition of the Recording Academy’s voting group.

More than 3,800 new members have been admitted. Half of those new members are age 39 or younger, and 58 percent of them are people of color, the academy says.

Invitations were also offered to all members of the Latin Recording Academy.

“The Grammys are more reactionary than anything else,” said Kehrer.

“These artists winning those major awards is more of an indication of climate, rather than trying to move or change the climate.”

The Grammy Awards will once again be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

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