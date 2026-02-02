Cebu’s teenage queens share struggles, secrets to success

(L to R) Candy Tumakay, Kids Star International 2025 1st Runner Up; Hnin Soe Che Tun, Little Miss Icon International 2025 grand winner; and Rhonne Angeline Jhayle Daugdaug, Kids Star International 2025 Grand Winner. | Doris Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Wearing a crown over your head does not necessarily make you special.

Eight of Cebu’s teenage beauty queens shared that while they already made their respective marks on the local and international pageant stage, they continue to do household chores and attend school like ordinary students.

“Being in school and being a beauty queen is really hard for me, but as our very own Ms. Grand International, Ate Emma Mary Tiglao, she said that we have to use the power of balance and time management,” says Hnin Soe Che Tun, 12, the Little Miss Icon International 2025 Grand Winner.

READ: Nicole Borromeo, Apriel Smith appointed as MUPH Cebu 2026 queens

Che Tun proudly shared that learning to balance her activities and time management has allowed her to continue to excel in school “while doing my passion.”

Riki Gabrielle Pitogo, the Teens Star International 2025 1st Runner Up and the country’s representative to the Kids & Teens Global International Pageant Little Miss Category in Malaysia in April, said that she continued to make her studies her top priority, “because I think we can all agree that you can never be a beauty queen without intelligence.”

READ: Becoming Miss World Philippines: Winning more than a crown

Rhonne Angeline Jhayle Daugdaug, 14, Kids Star International 2025 Category D winner said that when she returned from her competition in Thailand last December, she immediately went to school to take the examinations that she missed while she was away.

Riki Gabrielle Pitogo, Teens Star International 2025 1st Runner up; Lei Anath Eli Sumayang, Miss Preteen Global Philippines; Rhea Summer Dela Victoria, Miss Teen Global Philippines Grand Winner; Candy Tumakay, Kids Star International 2025 1st Runner Up; Hnin Soe Che Tun, Little Miss Icon International 2025 Grand Winner; Rhonne Angeline Jhayle Daugdaug, Kids Star International 2025 Grand Winner; Faith Natalie Palermo, Teen Star International Category B candidate; and Divine Elyssa Mahidlawon, Teen Star International Philippines Category A candidate. | Doris Bongcac

Homecoming and send off

Che Tun, Pitogo, and Daugdaug spoke during the homecoming and a send off of teenage beauty queens, who are under the management of Iconique Models Philippines, held over the weekend. They were joined by Candy Tumakay, 11, the Kids Star International 2025 1st Runner Up.

Also present were Lei Anath Eli Sumayang, 14, who is competing in the Miss Preteen Global Philippines in April and Rhea Summer Dela Victoria, 17, the Miss Teen Global Philippines Grand Winner who will represent the country in Miss Teen Global International Pageant in Malaysia in May.

Meanwhile, Faith Natalie Palermo, 14, will travel to Thailand in July to compete in the Teen Star International Category B, together with Divine Elyssa Mahidlawon, 11, who will be competing in the pageant’s category A.

The five pageant candidates shared that they had been preparing for their international competitions since last year, focusing especially on their pasarela walk and the Q and A.

Never stop trying

Che Tun, who is from Naga City, Cebu, said that she also made a lot of preparations before she competed in Cambodia in November 2025.

While she admitted to having felt a lot of pressure when the pageant started, her drive to win the crown helped her overcome all her fears, together with the support that she was getting from her family.

“At a young age, I would like to tell you guys that even if your dream is really hard to get, especially your desired goal, but keeping going and never stop trying. Believe in yourself and be confident.”

The girls shared that their Cebuano supporters will be seeing more of them in the coming years as they continue to join pageantries and pursue their dream professions.