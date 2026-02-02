LOOK: Sunday night fire hits Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | February 02,2026 - 09:46 AM

| CDRRMO photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least three homes were burned in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio Isla Verde in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City Sunday night, February 1.

The first alarm fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday and was put out at around 10:25 p.m.

READ: Fire razes boarding house in Mambaling, dozens displaced

In a report, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said that the affected families were immediately evacuated ‘to ensure their safety.’

READ: Cebu City fire destroys 74 houses, displaces 323 people in Cogon Pardo

CDRRMO photo

As of this writing, firefighters continue to look into the cause of the Sunday night fire that affected homes that were described as made from a combination of concrete and light materials.

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