BOC to auction 10 Discaya luxury cars on Feb. 11
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is set to auction off on Feb. 11, 10 more luxury cars seized from contractors Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya.
The BOC said in a statement that the auction would take place at 10 a.m. at the Situation Room, Ground Floor, OCOM Building, BOC, Port Area, Manila (POM).
The luxury vehicles to be sold off include Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Maserati Levante Modena, GMC Yukon XL Denali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Blue Bugatti Chiron and Red Bugatti Chiron.
The BOC said a public viewing for interested bidders is already scheduled on Feb. 5 to Feb. 6 at the BOC-POM Grounds.
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