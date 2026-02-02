Borongan City: Over 500 JOs laid off amid budget deadlock

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TACLOBAN CITY — More than 500 job order (JO) workers of the Borongan City government in Eastern Samar were ordered to stop reporting for work on Friday, Jan. 30, after the city failed to operate under a newly approved 2026 budget.

Acting Mayor Emmanuel Tiu Sonco issued a memorandum directing all JO workers to cease reporting to their offices, citing the absence of legislative authority to continue or enter into job order contracts while the city operates under a reenacted budget.

In his memorandum, Tiu Sonco said the City Council’s failure to enact the proposed P1.6-billion 2026 city budget prompted the decision.

“The Sanggunian Panlungsod did not approve the request of the Executive seeking authority to hire job order personnel under the reenacted budget, thereby leaving the city government without the necessary legislative authority to continue or enter into job order contracts,” the acting mayor said.

The move surprised many JO workers and drew criticism from City Council members.

A councilor, who requested anonymity, said the decision was unexpected, noting that the proposed budget was still under deliberation.

“Considering that the proposed P1.6-billion budget is still being discussed, the acting mayor could have at least sought authority from the council instead of issuing a memorandum terminating the services of job order workers,” the councilor said in an online interview.

The councilor added that the city government is currently operating under the 2025 reenacted budget of more than P1.1 billion, as the proposed 2026 budget was submitted to the council only on Dec. 23, the last working day of 2025.

“While we managed to initially discuss the proposed budget on that day, its size—over P1.6 billion—required careful scrutiny. We resumed deliberations on Jan. 6, and we are now close to completing the discussions,” the councilor said.

According to the council member, Borongan City had previously operated under a reenacted budget without terminating JO workers, who continued to receive their salaries once the new budget was approved.

“There was no termination order then. To me, this is grandstanding on the part of the acting city mayor,” the councilor said.

The City Council expects to complete deliberations on the proposed 2026 budget by February, with effectivity anticipated within the same month.

The councilor said it will now be up to the acting mayor whether the affected JO workers will be rehired once the new budget takes effect.

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