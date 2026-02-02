Shear line, amihan to continue to bring scattered rains over most of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency February 02,2026 - 09:41 AM

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines – A huge part of the country will experience scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line, the weather bureau said on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added that Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur could also experience moderate to heavy rains, resulting in flash floods or landslides.

READ: EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will get isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

READ: Pagasa: LPA may form in ‘monitoring domain’ next week

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across Luzon and the Visayas.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across Mindanao.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP