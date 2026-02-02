DOH to expand packages of PhilHealth’s middle-income contributors

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MANILA, Philippines — Middle-income contributors of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) may soon enjoy expanded health benefits and packages provided by the state health insurer, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said on Saturday.

Herbosa shared his conversation with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto where the middle-income contributors must be given better health benefits and packages.

“We discussed with Executive Ralph Recto that we can give the direct members better accommodation. Since we have basic accommodation, maybe we can upgrade to two patients in a room with an aircon. We can admit them in rooms with aircon so the direct members can enjoy more benefits,” Herbosa said in an episode of DZMM Teleradyo.

READ: Philhealth urged to increase hospital bills coverage

“Recto had another suggestion that I approve of, and I will include this (when I talk to) the benefits committee wherein, if the hospital implements zero balance (billing), he wants to add more benefit packages of PhilHealth. That is logical,” Herbosa added.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the “zero balance billing” will be implemented in the 87 DOH-run hospitals nationwide. Teodoro said earlier that the agency started implementing the program last May 18.

READ: Cebu earthquake survivors: Philhealth to cover their medical expenses

In a recent meeting, Recto said that he met with Herbosa and PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Mercado “to discuss system-wide solutions that will ensure the ZBB [zero balance billing] is genuinely felt by Filipino patients.”

Recto then urged officials to expand the PhilHealth benefit packages “especially for the middle class who consistently pay their taxes and contributions, emphasizing the need for contributors to see commensurate benefits.”

The Section 9 of the Universal Healthcare Act states that “PhilHealth shall provide additional program benefits for direct contributors, where applicable.”

In the same radio episode, PhilHealth Spokesperson Dr. Israel Francis Pargas reminded the public that whether they are direct or indirect contributors to PhilHealth, they are entitled to its benefits and packages.

“The benefits are given to everyone, whether you paid or failed to pay or continuously pay contributions, you will be provided the PhilHealth benefits if you need them. You can still get them even if you did not pay your premium contribution,” Pargas said.

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