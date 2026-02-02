Grammys: Olivia Dean wins best new artist, Kendrick Lamar most awarded rapper

Olivia Dean performs “Man I Need” during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES— Olivia Dean took home the trophy for best new artist at the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

“I never really imagined that I would be up here,” she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn’t be here … I am a product of bravery and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated.”

That was after all eight nominees in the best new artist category participated in a medley at the award show across multiple stages, the back halls of the arena and even the venue’s loading dock. It was an interesting and impressive mod-podge of different styles, from the British soul of Lola Young and Olivia Dean to Addison Rae and Katseye’s hypnotic pop. The Marías kicked things off with their dreamy indie rock; sombr and Alex Warren offered their radio hits — “12 to 12” and “Ordinary” respectively. Leon Thomas reminded the audience why he’s the only nominee also up for album of the year with his fully formed R&B.

READ: ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ earn first K-pop Grammy

The hits arrived fast and furious in the show’s first hour. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ opened Grammys with an electric rendition of their multicultural pop smash, “APT.”; the Blackpink singer channeled a pop-punk Gwen Stefani in her tie and platinum blond hair. Sabrina Carpenter with her “Manchild” kiss-off.

Then: host Trevor Noah opened with a speech celebrating the incredible breadth of talent nominated this year while poking fun at them — at one juncture, joking that Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims should be able to unlock each other’s phones, given their similar face tattoos.

Noah is hosting the Grammy Awards for a sixth and final time live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

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The first award of the televised show went to Kendrick Lamar for rap album, presented by Queen Latifah and Doechii. Could it be anything other than the culture-making “GNX”?

“It’s an honor to be here,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Hip-hop is always going to be right here … We’re gonna be having the culture with us.”

The victory means Lamar broke Jay-Z’s record to become the rapper with the most career Grammys. Jay-Z has 25; after he took home rap album, Lamar’s total is 26.

First time winners were abundant

An exciting, early theme of the 68th Grammy Awards? First time winners.

During the Premiere Ceremony held at the adjacent Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the main show, the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for audio book, narration and storytelling recording, beating out Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. You read that correctly.

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” won song written for visual media at the Premiere Ceremony, marking the first time a K-pop act has won a Grammy. Songwriters delivered their acceptance speech in both English and Korean, highlighting the song’s bilingual appeal.

READ: Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga face off

Music film went to “Music for John Williams,” which means director Steven Spielberg has officially won his first Grammy. That makes him an EGOT winner — an artist with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.

Yungblud won his first Grammy for rock performance for his cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes (live from Villa Park),” which he performed at Ozzy Osbourne’s final show. Hardcore band Turnstile also won their first Grammy for rock album and later, metal performance.

“To Baltimore, thank you, we love you,” said frontman Brendan Yates.

READ: Grammys: More celebrity pushback to Trump admin’s immigration crackdown

FKA twigs won her first Grammy for dance/electronic album for “EUSEXUA,” becoming only the second Black woman to win in the category. “I didn’t expect to come up here. I was just so happy to be nominated,” she said in her speech. “Thank you so much — wow.”

“All the Latino kids in the hood watching, anything is possible,” said rapper Lefty Gunplay, who also won his first Grammy for rap performance for his role on Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off.”

Latin rock or alternative album went to CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso for “Papota.” It is their first win on their first nomination. In their speech, in Spanish, they thanked their home country of Argentina and all of Latin America.

Artists speak out Trump admin’s immigration crackdowns

At the Premiere Ceremony, artists offered pro-immigration and anti-ICE messaging.

Country duo/group performance went to first-time winners Shaboozey and Jelly Roll. Shaboozey accepted the award with tears in his eyes. “I want to thank my mother, who as of today, has retired from her job of 30 years … working as a registered nurse in a psych ward … as an immigrant in this country. Thank you, mom.

“Immigrants built this country, literally, actually. So, this for them,” he concluded. “Thank you for bring your culture, your music and your stories.”

Amy Allen won songwriter of the year, nonclassical for a second year in a row and wore an “ICE Out” pin, an anti-immigration enforcement message. So did Kehlani – who won her first Grammy for R&B performance and later, her second, for R&B song.

“I’ve never won anything before, this is a really crazy feeling,” she said as she fought back tears, reflecting on her first nomination 10 years ago. Then she shifted gears to focus on the current political moment: “Imma leave this and say, (expletive) ICE.”

“I’m scared,” Gloria Estefan said of the current political moment backstage at the Grammys. “There are hundreds of children in detention centers. … I don’t recognize my country in this moment right now.”

How to watch the show

The main show is airing live on CBS.

The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. Paramount+ premium plan subscribers can also stream it live.

Who’s attending and performing at the Grammys

Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, and Teyana Taylor will present at the 2026 Grammys.

Performers include Justin Bieber, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator and Lady Gaga.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the in memoriam. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.

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