Grammy 2026: Fil-Am Marco Paguia wins Best Musical Theater Album

Marco Paguia attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press event at the Sofitel New York on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) via Inquirer.net

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Marco Paguia added another feather to his cap on Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

This was after he made history last June as the first Filipino and Asian to win the Tony Awards’ Best Orchestrations and a special Tony as part of the Buena Vista Social Club.

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Paguia and his fellow producers, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, and the original Broadway cast, won the Best Musical Theater Album for “Buena Vista Social Club” in Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

He was among the winners in the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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