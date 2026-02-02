SMX Convention Center, the Philippines’ biggest convention center is rising in Cebu

For years, Cebu has been considered a top destination for leisure and tourism. Now, with the ₱3.3-billion investment from SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., Philippines’ biggest SMX Convention Center, the city is making a strong case as a premier hub for large-scale business events, exhibitions, and international gatherings.

For a city that has consistently evolved with the times, SMX Convention Center Cebu marks a milestone in Cebu’s journey toward becoming a fully realised business and events capital in the south.

Located along the Cebu South Road Properties, the soon-to-open SMX Convention Center Cebu signals a major shift not just for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions industry, but for the city’s broader economic growth.

Ahead of its official launch, ASEAN delegates and members of the media were given a rare aerial preview of the massive development. The scale of the project was immediately clear. With over 21,000 square metres of leasable event space and the capacity to host up to 18,000 delegates, this will be the largest convention facility in the country once it opens in the third quarter of 2026.

A long-awaited boost for Cebu’s MICE industry

The opening of SMX Convention Center Cebu responds to a long-standing gap in the local MICE sector. While Cebu has hosted countless conferences and corporate events over the years, the lack of a venue that can accommodate truly large-scale exhibitions and summits has often pushed organizers to look elsewhere, particularly to Manila.

SMX Convention Center Cebu changes that equation. Designed with scalability and flexibility in mind, the venue will feature multiple halls that can be configured for different event requirements.

According to SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., this project is backed by more than two decades of experience in managing high-impact events across the country. The SMX brand is already widely recognized as the premier convention center operator in the Philippines, trusted by both local and international organisers.

“Cebu has always been one of the most in-demand destinations for events, and we are proud to finally bring SMX’s trusted brand of service to this dynamic market. It is the culmination of more than two decades of experience in delivering professional and high-impact events,” said Walid Wafik, Senior Vice President for Operations of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.

From a business perspective, the implications are significant. A convention center of this scale creates ripple effects across multiple industries, including hospitality, transport, retail, and professional services. It also strengthens Cebu’s competitiveness when bidding for regional and international events that require larger, more integrated venues.

An integrated destination built for scale

What sets SMX Convention Center Cebu apart is not only its size, but its location and integration within a larger master-planned development.

Rising beside SM Seaside City Cebu, the convention center will offer direct access to one of the country’s largest lifestyle and retail destinations. This connectivity allows delegates, exhibitors, and visitors to move seamlessly between business, leisure, dining, and entertainment, a key consideration for modern event planning.

The site also benefits from proximity to major infrastructure, including the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. This ensures smoother access for both local and international delegates, a crucial factor in attracting global events.

It will also form part of a development that includes a 516 rooms in total for Park Inn Hotel and Radisson Hotel, and the 16,000-seat SM Seaside Arena, which will open in May 2026. Together, these components position the area as a complete MICE and entertainment hub rather than a standalone events space.

“This is our response to the long-standing demand for a convention venue of this scale in Cebu. Soon, Cebuanos and visiting delegates alike will no longer need to fly to Manila for major exhibitions, summits, or concerts. The experience will be right here,” Wafik added.

As the third quarter of 2026 approaches, expectations continue to build. Once operational, the Philippines’ biggest convention center is expected to attract a new calibre of events and opportunities, reinforcing Cebu’s role not just as a regional centre, but as a national and international stage for business and innovation.

For a city that has consistently evolved with the times, SMX Convention Center Cebu marks a milestone in Cebu’s journey toward becoming a fully realised business and events capital in the south.