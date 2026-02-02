Traffic officer’s passing mourned by CV cops: Dedicated to public service

Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando of Cebu City’s Traffic Patrol Group with his PNP-issued motorcycle. Sando, fondly called as ‘Master Apyong’ or ‘Tatay Apyong’ to those close to him, died in a vehicular smashup in Naga City, southern Cebu, on February 1, 2026, just months before retirement. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For decades, Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando reported for duty with a singular purpose: to keep the roads safe and serve the public with discipline and integrity.

But on Sunday morning, February 1, that lifelong commitment came to a tragic end when the veteran traffic officer was killed in a vehicular accident in Naga City, Cebu, just months before his planned retirement.

Police in Central Visayas are currently mourning Sando’s passing, whom they remembered as a dedicated public servant who never failed to show professionalism and discipline.

READ: Retiring police officer killed in vehicle smashup in Naga, Cebu

“His passing is a profound loss to the Philippine National Police and to the community he served with honor,” said Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, director at the Police Regional Office here (PRO-7).

Sando was on board his police-issued motorcycle when a passenger bus allegedly swerved into the opposite lane along the national highway in Barangay Inuburan, Naga City in southern Cebu last February 1 at around 7:45 a.m.

The bus reportedly counterflowed while attempting to avoid an earlier collision involving three vehicles, hitting Sando’s motorcycle and another motorbike in the process.

READ: Naga Christmas accident: Motorcycle driver succumbs to injuries

The impact threw the 55-year-old from his vehicle, causing severe head and body injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending medical personnel.

News of his death sent waves of grief through the Central Visayas police community, particularly among colleagues who knew him as a dependable officer who remained steadfast in his duties until his final day in uniform.

Sando, fondly called by his colleagues and family members as ‘Master Apyong’ or ‘Tatay Apyong’, had spent decades in the Philippine National Police and was set to retire later this year, the PRO-7 confirmed.

READ: Rider dies in motorcycle-van collision in Quezon

As a member of the Traffic Patrol Group, Sando played a critical role in enforcing traffic laws, promoting road safety, and supporting police operations across the region.

He was also serving as a security escort under the Office of the Regional Director, a post that required vigilance and trust.

The bus driver involved in the incident is currently under police custody and is expected to face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

A “comprehensive and impartial investigation is ongoing to ensure accountability and justice”, according to police officials.

Beyond the investigation, however, Sando’s death has become a solemn reminder of the risks faced daily by law enforcers, particularly those tasked with managing traffic and ensuring road safety.

Fellow officers took to social media not only to mourn his passing but also to remember his legacy, ultimately describing him as disciplined, respectful, and deeply committed to public service.

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