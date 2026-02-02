Minglanilla barangay captain faces charges over Cebu fiesta road crash

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A barangay captain in Minglanilla, Cebu is now in police custody and facing criminal charges after a late-night road accident injured multiple pedestrians during a fiesta celebration in Barangay Cadulawan on Saturday evening, January 31.

As of Monday, February 2, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, a lawyer and the chief of Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, said that the 39-year-old driver, identified as Barangay Captain Jhonny Floyd Castañares of Poblacion Ward II, remained in police custody while authorities prepared to file cases of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and multiple damage to property.

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Macatangay said police initially documented eight injured pedestrians after the incident, all of whom later signified willingness to settle.

However, two more victims surfaced the following day, prompting authorities to place the barangay official under arrest at his residence.

Fiesta celebration leads to accident

The accident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. along a barangay road in Sitio Bayong, at a time when at least five separate fiesta activities were being held across the town, including three barangays and two puroks.

Police said the multicab driven by Castañares was traveling toward the national highway when it reached a steep downhill section of the road.

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Initial investigation indicated that the vehicle’s braking system allegedly malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle then struck a group of pedestrians gathered along the roadside, resulting in injuries and damage to nearby property.

According to police, eight pedestrians initially sustained varying degrees of physical injuries.

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The victims included minors and adults, all residents of Barangay Cadulawan and Sitio Bayong.

Emergency responders from Minglanilla immediately provided assistance and transported the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the victims were recuperating in separate medical facilities.

Driver in custody

Macatangay said that the barangay captain was currently detained while investigators complete the required documentation, including medical abstracts from the victims, ahead of filing the case before the prosecutor’s office.

She added that the driver had committed to shoulder medical expenses for the injured pedestrians.

As of this writing, police are continuing their case buildup to determine the full extent of injuries and property damage linked to the incident, particularly in light of the additional complainants.

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