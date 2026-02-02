UV narrowly escapes USPF to book finals berth in Cesafi 15U tilt

UV Baby Lancers pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers found a way to eke out a tense 43–42 win over the gritty University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15U Basketball Tournament Final Four on Sunday, February 1, at the UV Main Campus gymnasium.

UV almost had an early end to their title defense, as the team spent most of the game in chase mode, trailing through the first three quarters, but before slowly clawing its way back in the final period.

Down 41–42, Rhym Earl Avila split his free throws to knot the score at 42-all with 31.3 seconds remaining.

READ: USPF staves off CEC to complete Cesafi 15U Final Four

USPF had a chance to regain the lead, but UV’s defense held firm. Arnold Flores Jr.’s attempted pass was picked off by Dom Tacatani in the closing moments, sealing the Baby Lancers’ narrow escape and a shot at defending their crown.

It was far from a polished performance for UV, but the Baby Lancers delivered when it mattered most despite entering the semifinals as the No. 2 seed. Kean Gonzales led UV with 10 points, while Tacatani and Mark Tundag chipped in six apiece.

READ: CIT-U Junior Wildcats sweep Cesafi 15U elimination rounds, 8–0

Michael Flandez paced USPF with nine points, while John Cedric Sasil added seven.

The Baby Lancers now set their sights on a best-of-three finals showdown against the undefeated Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, slated for Monday at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the do-or-die semifinals clash in the Cesafi 12-under division between Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and the CIT-U Junior Wildcats will tip off at 4 p.m. The Junior Wildcats forced the knockout game after upsetting the No. 2-seeded Magis Eagles last Sunday and negating their twice-to-beat advantage.

READ: Olivier Rioux, world’s tallest teen, makes college basketball history

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