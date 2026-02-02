NBA: Knicks overcome Lebron’s Lakers, extend win streak to six 

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots a layup past LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2026 in New York City. | Ishika Samant/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON, United States — The New York Knicks spoiled what might have been LeBron James’s last game at Madison Square Garden, stretching their win streak to six games with a 112-100 victory.

OG Anunoby scored 25 points and reserve Landry Shamet added 23 to lead the Knicks.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James, a 41-year-old Lakers star, remains uncommitted beyond this season, his NBA-record 23rd.

READ: NBA: LeBron James selected to 22nd consecutive All-Star Game

Josh Hart added 20 points for the Knicks while All-Star guard Jalen Brunson had 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

“We’ve just been playing together,” Brunson said of their win streak. “Sticking together, that’s the biggest part, having each other’s back holding each other accountable.

“We have to continue to do that. Can’t be satisfied. It’s a collective effort.”

READ: NBA: LeBron James’ All-Star streak over as starters named

The Knicks improved to 31-18, second in the Eastern Conference behind Detroit, while the Lakers fell to 29-19 despite 30 points from Luka Doncic and 22 from James, who fell to 23-9 in the Garden the same day he was named to his record 22nd NBA All-Star Game.

It was the first Laker loss of the season after they led at half-time.

Detroit delivered the most lopsided victory in team history as Jalen Duren scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 12 assists in a 130-77 rout of visiting Brooklyn.

READ: NBA suspends 76ers’ Paul George 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

Swedish guard Pelle Larsson and Bam Adebayo each scored 20 points as host Miami ripped Chicago 134-91, the third-biggest rout in Heat history.

Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics over Milwaukee 107-79.

RJ Barrett scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 for Toronto in a 107-100 home victory over Utah. Finland’s Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27 points.

Washington rookie Will Riley scored 18 points off the bench to lead the host Wizards over Sacramento 116-112, stretching the Kings’ losing streak to six games.

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 20 rebounds to spark the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-93 triumph at Phoenix.

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