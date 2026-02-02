‘Truth Matters’: NBI launches podcast to fight cybercrime, fake news

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) podcast airing soon | file photo

MANILA, Philippines — To boost its efforts on rebuilding public trust and fighting fake news, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) launched on Monday its podcast named “Truth Matters.”

The “Truth Matters” podcast will cover a number of topics, like cybercrime and NBI services and resolved cases, according to the bureau.

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During the podcast’s launching ceremony, NBI Director Angelito Magno said the initiative signifies a “significant shift” in how the agency serves the public, particularly in communicating and engaging with Filipinos.

“Today is not simply about unveiling a new platform. It is about taking a deliberate step forward in how we communicate, connect, and fulfill our mandate to the Filipino people,” Magno said.

“Safeguarding the public also means engaging with them, creating a space where truth can be explained, concerns can be heard, and trust can be built,” he added.

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Magno also noted the importance of the platform in strengthening public trust amidst the rise in cybercrime and talks of alleged corruption in government.

“For many years, we carried out our duties quietly, guided by strict protocols that protect the integrity of law enforcement and the cases entrusted to us. But the world is changing, and so are the challenges before us,” he said.

“As cybercrime grows more sophisticated and corruption continues to threaten public trust, the need for understanding, awareness, and accessible avenues for justice has never been more urgent,” he added.

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The podcast will have eight to 10 episodes per season, with the first episode expected to be released in February and available for streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Tiktok. /mcm

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