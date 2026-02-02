Crime rate in January drops by 24.32% — PNP

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The nationwide crime rate in January dropped by 24.32, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. during a Monday press briefing in Camp Crame.

The PNP recorded 2,449 incidents of focus crimes between Jan. 1 and 31, 2026 — down from 3,236 incidents during the same period in 2025.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping.

Nartatez also noted that the following focus crimes decreased in January 2026:

Murder – 316 incidents in January 2025 to 284 in January 2026

Homicide – 104 incidents in January 2025 to 83 incidents in January 2026

Physical injury – 409 incidents in January 2025 to 283 incidents in January 2026

Rape – 848 incidents in January 2025 to 331 incidents in January 2026

Carnapping of motor vehicles – 25 incidents in January 2025 to 17 incidents in January 2026

Carnapping of motorcycles – 189 incidents in January 2025; to 144 incidents in January 2026

READ: PH crime rate down 12.4% in 2025 — PNP

Nartatez added that the PNP arrested 2,086 most wanted persons and 5,073 other wanted persons between Jan. 1 and 31, 2026.

READ: PH crime rate down 12.4% in 2025 — PNP

He further shared that the PNP confiscated P651 million worth of illegal drugs in 4,491 operations during the same period, arresting 5,062 individuals.

According to data shared by Nartatez, the police confiscated a total of 39 kilograms of shabu (crystal meth); 575,000 pieces of dried marijuana leaves; 1.5 million pieces of marijuana plants; and 3,100 pieces of marijuana kush in January 2026.

READ: Central Visayas logs 942 fewer crimes in 2025 compared to 2024 — PRO-7

PNP data also showed that the police confiscated P1.95 billion worth of allegedly smuggled goods in 688 operations during the same period, arresting 436 individuals. /gsg

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