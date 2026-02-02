Trazo triumphs in ‘Fist of Fury’ boxing event in Bulacao 

Joperson Trazo (right) and his promoter and manager Lorenzo “Chao” Sy. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chao Sy Boxing Stable’s Joperson Trazo kicked off his 2026 campaign with an emphatic win after overpowering his opponent in Fist of Fury: Binukbokay sa Talisay on Saturday, January 31, at the Bulacao Sports Complex.

The 22-year-old Trazo, who improved his record to 10-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with two knockouts, took control early and dominated Benjie Jabagat in their non-title main event bout.

Maximizing his height advantage, Trazo leaned heavily on his jab, which proved to be a reliable weapon that consistently frustrated Jabagat. The loss marked Jabagat’s second defeat in nine outings.

The Davao City native entered the bout on a seven-fight winning streak, six of those by knockout, but found himself outworked from the opening bell.

Trazo and Jabagat traded blows in the eighth and ninth rounds, igniting loud cheers from the crowd inside the packed sports complex.

Jabagat attempted several comebacks, but he was repeatedly beaten to the punch and caught clean whenever Trazo unleashed his combinations.

The win served as a redemption for Trazo following his controversial loss to Carlo Diaz last year in Manila.

On the other hand, John Kevien Jimenez showed signs of a strong comeback after stopping Remark Antaran via a fourth-round knockout.

Antaran survived the first knockdown and tried to trade punches, but a sharp uppercut that landed flush on the jaw sent him crashing back to the canvas.

Although Antaran rose once more, referee Nic Banal ruled that he was still unsteady and called a halt to the contest.

The victory marked a positive step forward for Jimenez, whose career stumbled after suffering back-to-back knockout losses in his overseas fights.

Jimenez improved his record to 10 wins with five knockouts and four losses, while Antaran slipped to a 4-5 (win-loss) slate with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Joperson’s younger brother, Justine Trazo, made a winning professional debut with a majority decision victory over Justine Tinambacan in their four-round bout.

Judges Rolando Mendoza and Tony Pesons scored the fight 39-37 for Trazo, while Judge John Ceniza saw it even at 38-38.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP