‘Anti-epal’ policy should be made permanent through law – Sen. Legarda

NO TO ‘EPAL.’ Several government agencies, private organizations, and individuals in the Cordillera Administrative Region have signed the Pledge of Commitment to the campaign ‘Bawal Ang Epal Dito’ that prohibits politicians from using social protection programs to promote themselves. Senator Loren Legarda on Monday (Feb. 2, 2026) called for a law making permanent the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s crackdown on political branding on government-funded projects. (PNA photo by Liza Agoot)

MANILA — Senator Loren Legarda on Monday not only lauded the ‘anti-epal’ policy made by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) but also called for a law to make ‘anti-epal’ permanent.

The DILG had since ordered the removal of names, images, and likenesses of public officials from publicly funded billboards, markers, vehicles, and other properties, and Sen. Legarda appreciated the agency’s crackdown on political branding on government-funded projects.

READ: DILG orders stricter enforcement of ‘anti-epal’ policy nationwide

However, she said administrative rules alone are not enough to end the long-standing practice and that public office is a trust and not a platform for self-promotion.

“Public funds are for public service, not for personal publicity,” Legarda said.

She noted that while agencies have issued similar prohibitions over the years—including earlier DILG circulars, Commission on Audit rulings, and budget provisions—these safeguards remain vulnerable without a clear enabling statute.

READ: Public urged to name, shame ‘epal’ politicians online

To address this gap, Legarda cited her filing of Senate Bill 1716, or the proposed Anti-Epal Act, which seeks to permanently prohibit officials from attaching personal identifiers to government programs and projects.

The measure also proposes the creation of Anti-Epal Desks to monitor compliance and receive complaints, a move Legarda said would empower citizens to report violations and demand accountability.

“We can only stop this practice if we put in place reporting mechanisms for the general public,” she said. (PNA)

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