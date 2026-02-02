Cebu City prepares amid threat of Nipah virus

According to the World Health Organization, fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are considered the natural host of the Nipah virus. | Photo courtesy of World Health Organization/brydyak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following recent cases of the Nipah virus in Asia, the Cebu City government has assured residents of its plans to implement preventive measures in coordination with the local health board.

During a press conference on Monday, February 2, Mayor Nestor Archival shared that an executive order will be released once discussions on the city’s response and protocols to prevent the possible spread of the virus are finalized.

“Every time we do something, it has to be preventive rather than reactive,” Archival said.

READ: No Nipah virus case detected in PH so far, says Bureau of Quarantine

The Bureau of Quarantine reported that no cases of the virus have been detected nationwide as of Saturday, January 31.

However, it continues monitoring ports and airports through border surveillance and screening protocols.

READ: DOH: ‘Proactive’ screening in place for Nipah virus

What is the Nipah virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nipah virus is an infectious disease that primarily spreads from animals to humans. But it can also be transmitted through contaminated food and close contact between people.

Humans can contract the virus through direct contact with infected animals, such as bats, pigs, or horses, or by eating fruit or fruit products contaminated by fruit bats, which are considered the natural host of the virus.

READ: DOH says PH ready vs. Nipah virus, urges public vigilance

The incubation period for Nipah virus typically lasts between 3 and 14 days after exposure, although there have been documented rare cases with delays reaching up to 45 days, the WHO said.

Some infected individuals show no symptoms, but most develop fever along with problems affecting the brain, lungs, or other organs.

Common signs include the following:

headache

confusion

breathing difficulty

cough

chills

extreme tiredness

sleepiness

dizziness

vomiting

diarrhea

Moreover, severe illness may occur in any patient, especially those with neurological symptoms, which can worsen into brain swelling and death.

READ: DOH: Nipah virus ‘rare,’ not in PH since 2014

No cases in the Ph since 2014

The virus was first identified in 1998 following an outbreak that affected pig farmers in Malaysia. Since then, several outbreaks occurred across Asia, including the Philippines in 2014.

No cases have been recorded in the country ever since, with the DOH previously describing it as a “rare” virus.

Recent confirmed cases reported in West Bengal, India, however, have led to heightened vigilance and monitoring efforts in neighboring countries.

READ: Nipah virus classified as first-tier infectious disease in S. Korea

Preventing the spread

To prevent the spread of the virus, the WHO recommended washing and peeling fruits before consumption, discarding bitten produce, and wearing protection when handling sick animals.

It also urged early medical care for symptoms, avoiding close contact with patients, frequent handwashing, and strict control measures in farms where the virus is present.

Meanwhile, Archival stated that the city government will continue to track the latest data and follow national government protocols to ensure timely response measures.

“We need to prepare for this. We need clear data to know what proper actions we will take in the future,” the mayor said.

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