Senate to probe expensive domestic airfares, tourism infrastructure gaps

FUN IN PH. Cruise passengers observe the traditional pottery in Maripipi, Biliran, during their tour of the island on Dec. 16, 2025. The third visit of an international cruise ship to this island municipality signals its growing readiness to welcome more tourists, according to the local government. (PNA photo by Roel Amazona)

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate’s tourism committee will hold a hearing on February 3 to discuss the expensive domestic airfares and infrastructure gaps as part of its review of the implementation of the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP).

The inquiry would examine whether transport facilities and tourism infrastructure development are effectively supporting affordable domestic travel and long-term sector growth, according to Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, the tourism committee chair.

“Kung gusto nating umunlad ang turismo, kailangan mauna ang maayos na imprastraktura. Hindi rin dapat mas mahal pang maglakbay sa sariling bansa kaysa lumipad sa ibang bansa (If we want tourism to progress, sound infrastructure must come first. It should not be more expensive to travel within our own country than to fly abroad),” he said.

Under Senate Resolution No. 257, which he filed, the panel will review how the NTDP is being implemented and identify gaps that limit competitiveness, accessibility, and overall tourist experience.

READ: Why domestic airfares in the Philippines are ‘too expensive’

“There is a need to look into the implementation of the National Tourism Development Plan to address the gaps in the tourism industry that limit competitiveness, development, accessibility, and overall tourist experience,” Ejercito said.

The NTDP, launched in 2023, aims to improve tourism infrastructure and accessibility, enhance visitor experience, diversify tourism products, and strengthen coordination among national and local stakeholders.

Despite gains in visitor arrivals and domestic tourism spending, Ejercito noted that weaknesses in airports, seaports, road networks and basic tourist facilities continue to drive up the cost of domestic travel and discourage Filipinos from visiting local destinations.

READ: Palace: Talks ongoing with airlines to lower domestic airfares

“Kapag mas mura pa ang pamasahe papuntang Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, o Hong Kong kaysa sa sarili nating mga probinsya, malinaw na may mali sa sistema (When airfare to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, or Hong Kong is cheaper than traveling to our own provinces, it is clear that something is wrong with the system),” he said. (PNA)

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