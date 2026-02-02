Fire razes Inayawan homes in Cebu City; leaves ₱375K in damage
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities recorded an estimated ₱375,000 in damage after a fire hit a residential area in Sitio Lower Torre, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, on Sunday evening, February 1.
The incident affected four houses and displaced dozens of residents.
READ: LOOK: Sunday night fire hits Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City
Late evening fire
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City reported that the fire broke out at around 9:50 p.m. and involved residential structures owned and occupied by Emily Rodriguez and nearby households.
Firefighters from Pardo Fire Sub-Station responded within four minutes after the first alarm was raised at 9:54 p.m.
READ: Fire razes boarding house in Mambaling, dozens displaced
Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 10:17 p.m. and fully extinguished by 10:25 p.m.
BFP records showed that the flames affected four residential structures with a combined floor area of about 250 square meters.
The fire displaced a total of seven families, or 28 individuals.
Responding units included all available BFP fire trucks in the area, one ambulance, and 15 auxiliary personnel.
Authorities recorded no injuries or fatalities, as residents managed to evacuate.
Temporary shelter
As of Monday, February 2, the affected families temporarily stay at Barangay Inayawan daycare center.
The Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has already conducted a listing of displaced families and individuals for assistance.
READ: 400 left homeless after huge fire hits Tejero, Cebu City
Authorities have assigned a fire investigator to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
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