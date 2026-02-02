EV taxi operator, LTFRB-7 told to shed light on rollout in Metro Cebu

One of VinGroup’s units that operates in the Philippines is Green and Smart Mobility Philippines Inc. (Green GSM Philippines), which launched its all-electric taxi fleet in June 2025. | INQUIRER.net File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The operator of electric-vehicle (EV) taxis plying the roads of Metro Cebu has been told to shed light on its operations.

The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, February 2, has approved a resolution inviting officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) and representatives of Vietnam-based Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) to explain GSM’s ongoing operations in Metro Cebu.

READ: EV taxi operator defends expansion plans in Cebu

The invitation is set for the board’s regular session on February 9, at 2 p.m., amid concerns that lawmakers were not formally informed of the outcome of an earlier LTFRB hearing, even as GSM has already begun operating under a temporary permit.

Transparency on Cebu EV taxi rollout

Mandaue City Board Member Nilo Seno, vice chair of the committee on transportation, said the board was assured it would be apprised of the results of the January 15 hearing on GSM’s request for provisional authority.

But during Monday’s regular session, they received no official report.

“They assured us that they would apprise us of the result of their hearing last January 15. But we never received any report, assessment, or result of the hearing,” Seno said.

Furthermore, the legislator also raised questions over how the 600 taxi franchises were granted exclusively to GSM. He stressed the need for transparency and local oversight, given that the company is already operating within the province’s jurisdiction:

“We need to shed light on the procedure by which the 600 units of franchise were solely awarded to GSM. This is so that we will be able to assess whether this should go through the evaluation of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan,” he said.

Additionally, the board must determine whether the rollout of EV taxis in Metro Cebu complies with existing provincial ordinances governing transportation, energy, and environmental standards.

“It is also to see whether this is in line with our Ordinances 2023-05 and 2023-03, considering that it operates within our jurisdiction,” Seno pointed out.

READ: Cebu Governor opposes provisional approval of 600 Cebu EV Taxis

GSM and GSM invited to board session

During the session, Seno initially moved for an incidental motion to invite the GSM and GSM. However, he later withdrew it to formally introduce a floor resolution.

The resolution seeks to compel both parties to explain not only the franchise approval process but also the timing and basis of GSM’s commencement of operations.

The board seconded the motion and later approved without objection.

Board Member Stanley Caminero of the 2nd District, vice chair of the committee on transportation and a member of the committee on energy and environment, also co-sponsored the resolution. He cited its wider implications:

“The issue has very relevant implications to the committee on energy and environment, which I share.”

GSM has recently started deploying EV taxis in Metro Cebu under a temporary permit from the LTFRB despite strong opposition calls from local taxi operators. / ###

READ: VinFast to invest $1B in PH electric taxi fleet

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