Heritage tours to become regular feature in Cebu City

The Heritage of Cebu Monument serves as a well-known landmark in Barangay Parian, Cebu City. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Office/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is eyeing to make cultural heritage tours a staple in its tourism initiatives.

In a press conference on Monday, February 2, Mayor Nestor Archival shared that the Cebu City Tourism Commission has developed plans to showcase local landmarks through guided informational tours.

“It’s not only for foreign tourists but local ones as well — especially our youth. It’s about culture, art, and information,” Archival shared.

This came after the city hosted the “Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu” during the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum, where delegates experienced an immersive walk-through across several historical and religious sites.

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu

The tour included Magellan’s Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Patria de Cebu, Heritage of Cebu Monument in Barangay Parian, Fort San Pedro, National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu, and Casa Gorordo.

It also featured tartanilla rides through old city streets, allowing guests to try the traditional, single-horse–drawn carriage that used to be a mode of transportation for local wealthy families in the past.

Now, similar heritage tours will soon be available to the public. Preparations to institutionalize the project will start in March, following Charter Day activities, said Archival.

READ: ASEAN delegates join heritage walk through historic Cebu City

Tourism partners

Meanwhile, Archival shared that he met with foreign ministers from Malaysia, Korea, China, and Russia during the ASEAN Tourism Forum week.

The mayor said he plans to visit these countries to personally introduce Cebu City’s tourism programs.

“They are very welcoming [to the idea]. They welcomed the idea and said, ‘Tell us when you plan to visit, so we can prepare,’” Archival said.

READ: Cebu City to boost religious tourism beyond ASEAN forum

During the courtesy visit of Russian Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov, they also discussed the possibility of establishing direct flights between Russia and Cebu to improve tourist arrivals.

The ASEAN Tourism Forum, held in Cebu from January 28 to 30, 2026, featured tourism exhibits and networking opportunities, where delegates discussed emerging trends and strategies to strengthen regional tourism.

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