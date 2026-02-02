Japan: Population shrinks in half of country’s major cities

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2024 shows puppets in the village of Ichinono, one of the “puppet villages” in Japan. Artists created them to ease the lonesome feelings due to depopulation, in the city of Tamba-Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture. | AFP file photo

Half of 20 large Japanese cities, each with at least over 700,000 residents, have experienced a population decline compared to 10 years ago. The decline resulted partly from a falling birthrate, analysis by Kyodo News showed Sunday.

An estimate for 2050 shows that the number of those cities that will see a population decline will expand to 18. The projection stands despite their earlier success in having attracted young people from nearby areas.

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Kitakyushu, located in the southwest of the country, marked the steepest decline among the ordinance-designated cities. Such cities are vested with authority similar to that of prefectures in terms of social welfare and public health, among others. The city’s population declined by 6.5 percent, from 970,000 to 910,000.

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Designated cities under review

The shrinking population is prompting policymakers to review the designated cities system. This was based on the assumption of population growth.

Launched in 1956, the system was based on a certain level of population growth. Yokohama, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe were the first cities to be designated that year.

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Shizuoka and six others have joined the group. This developed after the government lowered its minimum requirement for designated cities from a population of 1 million to 700,000.

Comparing the basic residence register data of 2015 and 2025 as of Jan. 1, Kitakyushu was followed by Shizuoka, which saw a 6.0 percent drop from 710,000 to 670,000.

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Fukuoka, Saitama buck trend

Data analysis showed that in contrast, Fukuoka marked the steepest population rise of 8.2 percent to 1.60 million. Saitama followed with an increase of 7.1 percent to 1.35 million, and Kawasaki, up 6.2 percent to 1.53 million.

According to the 2025 data and the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research’s 2050 estimates, Fukuoka and Kawasaki are the only two designated cities whose populations will not shrink by 2050.

Critics, consequently, have pointed out that the designated cities have not been allocated enough financial resources in relation to their cumbersome duties. This has, moreover, prompted some cross-party Diet members to push for the idea of turning them into “special cities” independent from prefectural governments.

Sixty-two core cities have a population of at least 200,000 — 52, or about 84 percent. They, too, face a shrinking population compared to a decade ago, the analysis showed.

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